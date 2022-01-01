Go
Toast
  • /
  • Bixby
  • /
  • Brick Brothers Pizza

Brick Brothers Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

2 West Dawes Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

REG SAUSAGE$14.00
Italian sausage & mozzarella cheese & finished with our ranch butter crust
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Made fresh, prepared, & hand battered daily. Your choice of brick sauce, marinara or ranch
Lunch Pepperoni$6.00
Personal 6” pepperoni & mozzarella. Includes drink
REG CHEESE$14.00
Loaded with mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses & finished with our ranch butter crust
REG WHITE PIZZA$16.00
Bacon, roasted garlic, white sauce, topped with pesto & finished with arugula/spinach mix & our ranch butter crust
SIDE BRICK SAUCE$0.25
Sweet, spicy, tangy.
Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Fresh & hand battered. Served with ranch & brick sauce
REG CHIK’N BACON RANCH$16.00
Chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella cheese. Topped with ranch drizzle & finished with our ranch butter crust
Ranch Knots$9.00
Our delectable crust rolled into a knot! Served with marinara & brick sauce
REG PEPPERONI$14.00
Fresh pepperonis, mozzarella cheese, & finished with our ranch butter crust
See full menu

Location

2 West Dawes Avenue

Bixby OK

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Graze Craze

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ah-Sigh-e

No reviews yet

Goodness In Every Bite

Inheritance Juicery

No reviews yet

Inheritance provides the highest quality of juice and food, only grown organically to preserve and pass on an inheritance of health and life.

Savastano's

No reviews yet

Chicago Style Pizzeria

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston