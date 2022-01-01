Go
Brick City Southern Kitchen

Brick City Southern Kitchen in downtown Ocala is MOJO's seventh location, which opened in 2016. The restaurant is draped in folk art and blues music. And you can't forget the beautiful whiskey wall. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

10 S Magnolia Exd



Popular Items

Delta Catfish Platter$18.00
Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened
Wings$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Sweet Tea$3.25
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Homemade Banana Pudding$6.00
Beef Brisket$19.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Grilled salmon on a large house salad
Three-Meat Combo$22.00
A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Location

10 S Magnolia Exd

Ocala FL

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

