Brick Fire Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA

3447 Waialae AVE • $$

Avg 4.6 (1365 reviews)

Popular Items

Funghi$21.00
Mushroom Besciamella | Mushroom Medley | Mozzarella | Fontina | Thyme | Italian Parsley
Pepperoni$19.00
San Marzano Sauce | Soppressata Salami | Mozzarella | Flat Leaf Parsley
Mamma Mia!$22.00
San Marzano Sauce | Soppressata Salami | Leoncini Pancetta | Pono Pork Sausage | Red Onion | Hot Pepper Medley | Mozzarella
Margherita$18.00
San Marzano Sauce | Mozzarella | Pecorino Romano | Basil
Caesar Salad$13.00
Waipoli Farms Baby Romaine | Ho Farm Tomato | Gremolata Breadcrumbs | Parmesan | House Caesar Dressing
The P.C.P.$23.00
Artichoke Crema | Mountain View Farms Sausage | Mozzarella | Caramelized Sweet Onion | House Pesto
Veggie Monster v3$20.00
San Marzano Besciamella | Roasted Garlic | Red Onion | Asparagus | Basil | Arugula | Mozzarella | Gorgonzola | Olive Oil
Bolognese$25.00
Bolognese | Onda Papperdelle | Meatball | Basil Oil | Pecorino
Burrata and Beets$16.00
Roasted Beets | Orange | Pistachio | Mint | White Balsamic Glaze
Prosciutto e Rucola$22.00
Mozzarella | Prosciutto di Parma | Arugula | Parmesan | Olive Oil
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3447 Waialae AVE

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
