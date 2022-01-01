Brick Front Grill
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
3007 W Broadway Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3007 W Broadway Blvd
Sedalia MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ox Horn Market
Come in and enjoy!
No 5 BISTRO AND BAR
Come on in and enjoy!
Broadway Carry-out Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Pure Life Cuisine
Pure Life Cuisine serves cultural Slavic foods that are healthy, natural and always fresh. We offer a variety of homemade foods and drinks including our popular shish-kebabs, made by a traditional recipe passed down by many generations. Having been in the restaurant business since 2005, we have optimized our recipes and are excited to provide a taste of the European kitchen to each of our customers. We look forward to serving you!