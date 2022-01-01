Go
Brick Front Grill

GRILL

3007 W Broadway Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (702 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3007 W Broadway Blvd

Sedalia MO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
