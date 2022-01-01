Go
Toast

Brick House Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

311 W Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (619 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

311 W Main Street

Radford VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Charro Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy ! Open for dine-in or Take-out.

The Radford Lunch Box, LLC

No reviews yet

We are a cafeteria service providing breakfast and lunch from 2 buildings.

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Radford Lunch Box, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston