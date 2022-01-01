Brick American restaurants you'll love

Go
Brick restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Brick

Beacon 70 image

 

Beacon 70

799 NJ-70, Brick Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Chz BURGER$15.00
topped with applewood smoked bacon & a scoop of housemade mac & cheese
PICKLE FRY BURGER$14.00
crispy pickle chips, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, crispy onions
BUFFALO WINGS
More about Beacon 70
Taylor Sam’s image

 

Taylor Sam’s

1643 Rt 88, Brick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Bella$11.39
Breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, serrano ham and balsamic glaze. Pressed on ciabatta bread with a side of fresh cut fries.
Taylor's Chop Salad$11.69
Marinated grilled chicken, olives, tomato, cucumber, egg, bacon and cheddar cheese over romaine lettuce. Choice of dressing.
Simple Sam$10.79
2 farm fresh eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat, toast and side of homefries.
More about Taylor Sam’s
Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe

143 Drum Point Road, Brick

Avg 4.5 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Hot Dog w/The Works$8.25
Chocolate Milkshake$4.50
Chicken Philly$7.00
More about Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
Map

More near Brick to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Toms River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 3.4 (8 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston