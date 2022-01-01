Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Burritos in
Brick
/
Brick
/
Burritos
Brick restaurants that serve burritos
Taylor Sam's
1643 Rt 88, Brick
No reviews yet
Malibu Breakfast Burrito
$14.79
More about Taylor Sam's
Sandy's Cafe - 2030 Route 88
2030 Route 88, Brick
No reviews yet
Sandy’s Breakfast Burrito
$10.00
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs , Sandy’s Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Chipotle Mayo in a 12 inch toasted Tortilla.
More about Sandy's Cafe - 2030 Route 88
Browse other tasty dishes in Brick
Caesar Salad
Tacos
More near Brick to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Toms River
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Belmar
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1772 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(552 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1467 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(162 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(295 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston