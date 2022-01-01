Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Brick
/
Brick
/
Chicken Salad
Brick restaurants that serve chicken salad
Taylor Sam's
1643 Rt 88, Brick
No reviews yet
Coco Loco Salad
$12.99
More about Taylor Sam's
Sandy's Cafe - 2030 Route 88
2030 Route 88, Brick
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad
$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, with Avocado, Tomatoes, Toasted Walnuts, and Craisins over Fresh Greens and topped with Balsamic Dressing
More about Sandy's Cafe - 2030 Route 88
Browse other tasty dishes in Brick
Quesadillas
Muffins
Chicken Tenders
Chipotle Chicken
Pies
Burritos
Nachos
Cake
More near Brick to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Toms River
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Belmar
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1865 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(577 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1528 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston