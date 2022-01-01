Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Brick
/
Brick
/
French Fries
Brick restaurants that serve french fries
Taylor Sam’s
1643 Rt 88, Brick
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.50
More about Taylor Sam’s
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
143 Drum Point Road, Brick
Avg 4.5
(111 reviews)
French Fries
$5.50
More about Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Brick
Caesar Salad
Chicken Wraps
Pies
More near Brick to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Toms River
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Belmar
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston