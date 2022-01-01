Honey chicken in Brick
Tacoholics - Brick
1820 Lanes Mill Rd, Brick
|Honey Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)
|$10.99
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
Taylor Sam's
1643 Rt 88, Brick
|Honey B. Chicken
|$12.39
Grilled chicken smothered with jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and honey mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
