Honey chicken in Brick

Brick restaurants
Brick restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

Tacoholics - Brick

1820 Lanes Mill Rd, Brick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)$10.99
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
More about Tacoholics - Brick
Item pic

 

Taylor Sam's

1643 Rt 88, Brick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey B. Chicken$12.39
Grilled chicken smothered with jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and honey mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
HONEY B. CHICKEN$12.39
Grilled Chicken smothered with Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Sweet Honey Mustard served with Hand Cut Fries
More about Taylor Sam's

