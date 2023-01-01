Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Brick

Brick restaurants
Brick restaurants that serve pancakes

Taylor Sam's- Brick, New Jersey

1643 Rt 88, Brick

TakeoutFast Pay
pancake$16.59
More about Taylor Sam's- Brick, New Jersey
Sandy's Cafe - 2030 Route 88

2030 Route 88, Brick

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$10.00
Stack of 3 Buttermilk Pancakes.
Kids Pancakes$6.00
Small order of pancakes for the youngest among us. Available with blueberry, strawberry and chocolate Chips.
2/2/2. Pancake, Eggs, Meat$12.00
2 Pancakes 2 Eggs any style and Meat of your choice served with syrup and butter!
This will set you up nice for the day!
More about Sandy's Cafe - 2030 Route 88

