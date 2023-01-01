Pancakes in Brick
Brick restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Taylor Sam's- Brick, New Jersey
Taylor Sam's- Brick, New Jersey
1643 Rt 88, Brick
|pancake
|$16.59
More about Sandy's Cafe - 2030 Route 88
Sandy's Cafe - 2030 Route 88
2030 Route 88, Brick
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
|$10.00
Stack of 3 Buttermilk Pancakes.
|Kids Pancakes
|$6.00
Small order of pancakes for the youngest among us. Available with blueberry, strawberry and chocolate Chips.
|2/2/2. Pancake, Eggs, Meat
|$12.00
2 Pancakes 2 Eggs any style and Meat of your choice served with syrup and butter!
This will set you up nice for the day!