Pork chops in Brick

Brick restaurants
Toast

Brick restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Rosa's Kitchen -

269 Grant Court, Brick

No reviews yet
FRIED PORK CHOPS (CHULETAS FRITA)$13.95
More about Rosa's Kitchen -
Via Veneto Ristorante Brick image

 

Via Vento Ristorante - Brick

629 Brick Blvd, Brick

Avg 3.8 (129 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$36.00
More about Via Vento Ristorante - Brick

More near Brick to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Toms River

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1919 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
