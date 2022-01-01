Go
Brick Street Furniture CO + Wine Lounge image
Bars & Lounges
American

Brick Street Furniture CO + Wine Lounge

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

114 N 11th St.

Sabetha, KS 66534

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

114 N 11th St., Sabetha KS 66534

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Hiawatha Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
725 Oregon Street Hiawatha, KS 66434
View restaurantnext
The Bread Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
100 Oregon Street Hiawatha, KS 66434
View restaurantnext
Golden Eagle Casino
orange starNo Reviews
1121 Goldfinch Rd Horton, KS 66439
View restaurantnext
1882 Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
518 4th St Centralia, KS 66415
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Brick Street Furniture CO + Wine Lounge

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston