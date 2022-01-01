Go
Toast

Brick West Brewing Company

Located in Spokane's West End, Brick West is our investment back into the city we call home. Our enthusiasm for quality craft beer is matched only by our passion for building community. Join us down in our taproom; all are welcome at Brick West!

1318 W. First Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3-Pack Tacos$9.50
Chips, Salsa & Beer Cheese$7.00
Brewers Nachos$9.50
BW Sweet Success 32oz$8.00
Carlton Farms Jalapeno Cheddar$9.25
BW Brick by Brick 32oz$8.00
BW Helping Hand 32oz$9.00
BW Pilsner Pint 2 Go$4.50
BW Get Right 32oz$8.00
BW Pilsner 32oz$8.00
See full menu

Location

1318 W. First Ave

Spokane WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mole - Spokane

No reviews yet

Cuisine centered around the rich culinary culture of Oaxaca, Mexico.

LoKey Cafe

No reviews yet

Coffee for regular ass people!

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Sushi and Asian Style Entrees

The Tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston