Brick Wood Fired Bistro

60 Sherry Ln

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Braised Kale$5.00
Dry Rub Wings$15.00
Wood fired jumbo wings, house dry rub seasoning
Brick Fries$9.00
house cut, confit garlic, parmesan, herbs, house ‘ketchup’
Strawberry Fields$11.00
Spring Mix, fresh strawberries, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, red onion, balsamic
Grilled Chicken$7.00
Smash Burger$14.00
house-ground blend of local angus beef & bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, Brick sauce, sesame bun
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.00
crispy prosciutto, reduced balsamic, grated pecorino, lemon sage aioli
Kale Caesar$10.00
marinated farming 4 hunger kale, english cucumbers, parmigiano reggiano, brioche crumble, creamy caesar
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

