Brick Works Brewing & Eats

Brick Works Brewing & Eats is focused on creating the highest quality beers and recipes. We pride ourselves on utilizing locally sourced ingredients for both our beers and our menu items.

36932 Silicato Drive

Popular Items

Pasta Salad$3.00
Spring Rolls$11.00
Crispy 1/2 Chicken$18.00
Wings$14.00
Big Pig$11.00
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Smokehouse Burger$16.00
Gumbo$8.00
Long Neck DE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
