Brick Works Brewing & Eats

Brick Works Brewing & Eats is focused on creating the highest quality beers and recipes. We pride ourselves on utilizing locally sourced ingredients for both our beers and our menu items.

FRENCH FRIES

230 S Dupont Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Pig$13.00
Pulled Pork, Crispy Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce on Brioche
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Pub Burger$16.00
Beer Cheese, Cheddar, Bacon, Crispy Fried Onions, House-made Pickles, and Beer Mustard on Brioche
Wings$15.00
4 drums, 4 flats, celery, with ranch or blue cheese
Firecracker Burger$15.00
Pepperjack, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on Brioche
“The Bandit”$14.00
Pepper-Jack, Maple Aioli, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon on Brioche
Smokehouse Burger$16.00
Smoked Gouda, Smoked Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on Brioche
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Brioche
Loaded Nacho's$17.00
Brisket, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, with Crema and Chipotle Aioli
Tacos$13.00
Your choice of Protein with Salsa, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli, Mixed Greens in Flour Tortillas
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

230 S Dupont Blvd

Smyrna DE

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elizabeth Esther Café

No reviews yet

Order all of your favorites online. You can just give us a call for curb side pick up.
Soup of the day is Irish Potato, finished with cheddar, bacon and scallions.
Irish dinners to go under specials and family dinners.

Bella Villa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smyrna Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

POLISENO'S PIZZERIA

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

