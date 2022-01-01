Brick and Ivy Rooftop
Open today 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
400 34th Ave
Altoona, IA 50009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
400 34th Ave, Altoona IA 50009
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Sam's Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Bumblebee Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
The Hills Bar and Grill
We have been waiting for you!
Reclaimed Rails Brewing Co
Come in and enjoy!