Brick and Ivy Rooftop

Open today 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

400 34th Ave

Altoona, IA 50009

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Buffalo Wrap$12.00
Reg Smoked Wings$14.00
Smoked in house bone in wings. Large =10 wings, small=5
All American Burger$12.00
Reg Boneless Wings$12.00
Ranch Burger$14.00
Pepper Burger$14.00
Fried Pickles$9.00
Chicken Strips$5.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

400 34th Ave, Altoona IA 50009

Directions

Brick and Ivy Rooftop

