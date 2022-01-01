Go
Brickerville House Family Restaurant

While dining at the Brickerville House Family Restaurant, you will enjoy a vast menu with breakfast served all day, delicious desserts and friendly service. You will find traditional items as well as a variety of sandwiches, salads, burgers and seafood.

2 E 28th Division Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)

Popular Items

Eggadilla$10.25
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, grilled onions, diced sausage, shredded Jack cheese and served with a side of pico de Gallo and a side of spicy creamy chipotle sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2 E 28th Division Hwy

Lititz PA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

