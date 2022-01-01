Brickerville House Family Restaurant
While dining at the Brickerville House Family Restaurant, you will enjoy a vast menu with breakfast served all day, delicious desserts and friendly service. You will find traditional items as well as a variety of sandwiches, salads, burgers and seafood.
2 E 28th Division Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2 E 28th Division Hwy
Lititz PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gravie Kitchen Commons
Come in and enjoy!
Per Diem
Just as life is lived one day at a time, so too are the best meals & drinks to be savored by the bite & sip.
Starring fresh ingredients sourced from Lancaster County's myriad farms & producers, Per Diem offers a unique space to meet, eat, imbibe & unwind.
Whether enjoying the calm before a tour, casual drinks with friends or clients, or a date night out, Per Diem's eclectic mix of dishes & drinks is designed for guests of all trade & tradition.
Lititz Pizza Company
The Coolest Pizza , in the Coolest Small Town
Appalachian Brewing Company
Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!