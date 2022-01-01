Go
Toast

Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

67 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
Steak & Mozz Sandwich$18.00
Sliced marinated sirloin, melted mozzarella, fried onion straws, ciabatta roll
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered cod, house cut fries
Avocado Black Bean Burger$12.00
6oz. homemade vegetarian patty, ciabatta roll, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, mixed greens
Growler Glass$24.00
Turkey & Avocado Wrap$15.00
Oven roasted turkey, avocado, fresh tomato, mixed field greens, Green Goddess dressing, diced red onion, whole wheat wrap
Wedge Salad$13.00
Iceberg, blue cheese dressing, diced tomato, red onion, sliced egg, bacon
Bricklayer Burger$15.00
Our special blend of ground short rib, chuck, and brisket, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato and onions
Wings$13.00
Our famous wings, tossed in your choice of sauce -
Mild, Medium, Hot, BHB Stout BBQ, Honey Garlic, Habanero BBQ,
Maple Bourbon Bacon or Honey Sriracha
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

67 W Main St

Patchogue NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Local Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Point Brewpub

No reviews yet

Long Island's Craft Brewery offering beer, food, and more for delivery and take-out.

Stereo Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tap Room

No reviews yet

Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston