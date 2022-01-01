Go
BrickHouse Burgers & Pizza & Pasta image
Pizza
Burgers

BrickHouse Burgers & Pizza & Pasta

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8759 North Main Street

Helen, GA 30545

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

8759 North Main Street, Helen GA 30545

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Hooch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hofbrauhaus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Hogs BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4 Elephants catering

No reviews yet

Authentic Laotian Cusine

BrickHouse Burgers & Pizza & Pasta

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston