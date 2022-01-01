Go
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

125 Reviews

$$

1501 Janesville Ave

Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$8.00
Served with ranch dressing.
Personal Build Your Own$5.99
Large Build Your Own$13.25
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Six tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
French Fries$4.00
Side Ranch$0.50
Medium Build Your Own$11.75
Build Your Own Calzone
Cheeseburger$10.50
Half pound Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.00
Half pound Angus beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and crispy bacon.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson WI 53538

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Mangiami Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salamone's Italian Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tavern on Rock

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Brickhouse Pizza Bar

orange star4.8 • 125 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston