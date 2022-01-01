Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM
125 Reviews
$$
1501 Janesville Ave
Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson WI 53538
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Brickhouse Pizza Bar
Come in and Enjoy
Mangiami Italiano
Come in and enjoy!
Salamone's Italian Pizzeria
Come on in and enjoy!
Tavern on Rock
Come in and enjoy!