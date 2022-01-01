Go
Toast

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

Order your favorite items from Brickhouse online!

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Trash Panda Nachos$16.00
Tower of tortilla chips, chicken, queso, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, shredded cheddar, lettuce, scallions, Pico and chili (Full order feeds 4-6)
BYOB$11.00
Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots
Brickhouse Salad$12.00
Smoked bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheddar, lettuce & crispy fried onion straws with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad$13.00
Crispy tortilla bowl stuffed with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheddar jack cheese. Your choice of taco meat or grilled chicken and served with southwest ranch.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta$14.50
Fettuccine pasta, creamy Cajun Alfredo, blackened chicken, peppers, onions, & diced tomatoes
Burger Sliders$14.50
Crimson Tide Quesadilla$13.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef, chopped bacon, cheddar jack, chipotle aioli garnished with shredded lettuce, fresh pico, sour cream
Kid's Chicken Fingers$7.00
Kid's Meals served with fries
1 pound bone in$14.50
Talladega Cheesesteak$15.00
Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
See full menu

Location

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103

Huntsville AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

No reviews yet

Quality and Delicious Food. Enjoy!

Grille on Main

No reviews yet

American Steaks and Seafood in the award-winning Village of Providence. Chef James Boyce's newest restaurant concept in Huntsville.

Nothing But Noodles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kamado Ramen - Mid City

No reviews yet

Irasshaimase! Welcome to our Restaurant, bringing you to the Japanese street food environment, for dine in or carry out with a full service bar. Broadcasting Sports and Anime for your pleasure. Come in a guest, leave as our family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston