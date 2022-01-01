Go
Brickhouse BBB

Brickhouse BBQ Burgers and Brew

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1021 N Cummings Ln • $$

Avg 4.2 (329 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken nuggets$7.00
TRADITIONAL BONE-IN 10 wings$15.00
Cheese Curds$9.50
Wisconsin White Cheddar curds tossed in beer batter and fried to golden perfection! Topped with Pickled Jalapenos
Brickhouse$12.50
Swiss Cheese, Onion Rings, Candied Bacon and Sweet BBQ sauce
Mini Burger$7.00
Beach Burger$12.00
Cheddar cheese, red onions, grilled pineapple and sweet BBQ sauce on a Hawaiian roll.
All American$12.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Boneless 12 wings$14.00
Porky$12.50
Alwans Burger topped with pulled pork, bacon, coleslaw and Sweet BBQ.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Brioche, Cole Slaw. Served with your choice of BBQ Sauces on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1021 N Cummings Ln

Washington IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
