Bricks and Brews
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
128 South 4 Street
Danville, KY 40422
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
128 South 4 Street, Danville KY 40422
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Parthenon Greek-American Eats
No Reviews
1000 E. Lexington Ave Suite 32 Danville, KY 40422
View restaurant