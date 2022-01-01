Bricks and Brews
An eclectic industrial environment that will wow you with our one of a kind woodfire pizzas and top it off with a signature Route 66 mixed drink or a pint from the tap!
PIZZA
1531 Military Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1531 Military Ave
Baxter Springs KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Playland Lanes
Come in and enjoy!
Red Hot & Blue
Southern Foods & BBQ
Goodfella's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Club 1201
Come in and enjoy!