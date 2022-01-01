Go
Bricks Corner - SLC

It's all about the corner.

PIZZA

1465 S 700 E • $$

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)

Popular Items

O.G. Cheese$14.00
The importance of the Fried Cheese$10.50
hand breaded fresh mozzarella cheese blocks, garlic crouton crumb, shaved parmesan, marinara
The Brick House$18.00
red sauce, pepperoni, mild italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes
Cheesy Mushroom Afgoo$18.00
white panna Sauce, sauté mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, marinated tomato, parmesan, baked truffle ricotta
Corner Salad
romaine, roma tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, pepperoncini, black olives, pizza fry bread, bricks Italian vinaigrette, fresh grated parmesan
Sausage King of Chicago$17.00
red Sauce, loaded with fresh house italian sausage and pepperoni
The Roots$17.00
white panna sauce, smashed garlic confit, roasted carrots & squash, marinated tomatoes, red onion, topped with crispy salty brussel sprouts
The Corner Margherita$17.00
light red Sauce, marinated tomato, tossed arugula, fresh basil ricotta, aged balsamic
The Randazzo$16.00
"A TRIBUTE TO THE LATE PIONEER OF DETROIT PIZZA" red sauce, double layers of pepperoni
Sweet Salty Pig$20.00
burnt end BBQ pork shoulder, applewood bacon, marinated tomatoes, caramelized onions, bread & butter jalapeno chips, firecracker ranch
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1465 S 700 E

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
