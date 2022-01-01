Bricks Corner - SLC
It's all about the corner.
PIZZA
1465 S 700 E • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1465 S 700 E
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bartolo's
Come in and enjoy!
Hub & Spoke Diner
We're a small, local, family-owned business focused on bringing delicious and unique food to our fine Salt Lake City, Utah. You won’t find outside investors or corporate ownership here. We buy high-quality, sustainable ingredients largely from our fellow local farms and businesses, and we are fortunate enough to have a fantastic front and back of house team that makes us shine.
SugarHouse BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Campfire Lounge
Come in and enjoy!