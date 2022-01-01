Go
Bricks and Brews

Popular Items

boneless wings (10)$11.00
pepperoni pizza$13.00
butcher special pizza$15.00
pepperoni, kielbasa, grilled chicken, and bacon pieces
boneless wings (6)$6.00
build a pizza$12.00
cheese only to start. choose a sauce base and toppings of your choice
smores pizza 6"$5.00
pizza crust layered with chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, cinnamon and sugar mix, graham cracker crumbs, and topped with toasted marshmallows.
fried banana pepper rings$8.00
served with ranch
black and bleu pizza$17.00
filet mignon, red onions, scallions, blackening seasoning, and bleu cheese crumbles.
toasted meat ravioli$9.00
served with marinara
supreme pizza$15.00
Location

204 S. First St.

Union City TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come hungry, Leave Happy!

Higher Ground Coffee Co. is a locally owned specialty coffee shop. Simply put, we are here to serve you...great coffee, great food, great people! This is what makes Higher Ground Coffee Co. "A Great Place To Be..."

Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!

