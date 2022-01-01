Brickside Brew n Chew
Coffee and cafe
115 West 4th Street
Location
115 West 4th Street
Vinton IA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Main Street Bakery and Café
Made to order sandwiches, scratch made soups, hot breakfast, handcrafted coffee drinks, baked goods, pastries, custom cakes