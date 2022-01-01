Brickstone Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
309 BROADWAY
Popular Items
Location
309 BROADWAY
Arlington MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kickstand Cafe
Kickstand Cafe is an independent community driven cafe on the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington Center. We serve coffee from Equal Exchange (always organic, always Fair Trade) and a selection of thoughtfully prepared breakfast, lunch and light dinner items.
Common Ground Arlington
Your friendly neighborhood bar and grill!
Sabzi
Sabzi is an authentic Iranian restaurant and if you have never tried Persian/Iranian food you should definitely check this place out. As an Iranian I have tried different Persian Restaurants in Boston area, and by far Sabzi has been the best! I adore everything here; the decor (Old pictures from Iran, Torshi Jars and Poshti pillows ), the food and the service. I've tried pretty much everything on their menu :D and I highly recommend their Kashk-e bademjan (eggplant), Mast-o Mosir, Shiraz salad, Saffron marinated Cornish hen or chicken and Kabab- e kubideh.
Town Tavern
Our motto is "Terar Dum Prosim" which means "May I Be Consumed in Service." We are committed to your dining experience here at the Tavern. See you soon...