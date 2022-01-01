Go
Brick Street Burrito

Chicagoland's Home For The California Burrito!

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Napoleon St • $$

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Burrito$9.95
EGGS, BACON, SAUSAGE, HASHBROWNS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM
Tacos$3.75
A LA CARTE. 1 TACO PER ORDER, MEXICAN OR AMERICAN STYLE
Surf & Turf Burrito$13.25
CARNE ASADA, GRILLED SHRIMP, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
2 in 1$13.25
CARNE ASADA, TWO CHICKEN ROLLED TACOS, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, COTIJA CHEESE, GUAC
Fish & Chips (March BOTM)$11.95
Chicken Bacon Mac Burrito (April BOTM)$12.95
Carne Asada Burrito$11.95
CARNE ASADA, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO
California Chicken$12.95
SHREDDED CHICKEN, FRIES, CHEDDAR & COTIJA CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM
California Burrito$12.75
CARNE ASADA, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, SOUR CREAM
Chips & Queso$6.50
FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS WITH A LARGE SIDE OF QUESO TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3 Napoleon St

Valparaiso IN

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
