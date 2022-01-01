Go
Bricktown Kickin' Chicken

Serving Fresh, Never Frozen, Chicken that is breaded in Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s special blend of seasonings.
PAIR OUR JUICY CHICKEN WITH ONE OF OUR DELICIOUS SIDES

14 North Jefferson Street

Popular Items

8 Pc. Chicken (2 Breasts, 2 Drumsticks, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings)$16.50
2 Breasts, 2 Drumsticks, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings
Large Coleslaw$4.99
Large Coleslaw
Potato Logs Each$0.50
Chicken Tenders Each$1.75
Dressings
Large Baked Beans$4.99
16 Pc. Chicken (4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 4 Wings)$30.00
4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 4 Wings
12 Pc. Chicken (3 Breast, 3 Drumsticks, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings)$25.50
3 Breasts, 3 Drumsticks, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings
Large Mac & Cheese$4.99
2 Biscuits$1.25
2 Biscuits
Location

14 North Jefferson Street

Mount Union PA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

