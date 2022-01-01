Go
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

236 main st • $$$

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$15.00
Rice Noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, House Pad Thai Sauce
BYOB$14.50
Please select items you'd like on your burger
Ginger Soy Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Brussels Sprouts, deep fried, tossed with peanuts in a tamari, ginger, garlic, chili sauce
Guadalajara Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine topped with corn salsa, cucumbers, grape tomatoes & cheddar cheese with cilantro lime crema
Brickyard Pretzels$8.00
Three warmed soft stick pretzels topped with buttery salt, pepper and garlic mix with a side of Brickyard cheese
Caeser Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and parmesan cheese tossed Caesar dressing, sprinkled with black pepper
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, with pickles and ranch.
Spicy Pot Stickers$12.00
Pork potstickers deepfried, served with sriracha and side of sesame ginger sauce
Crispy Wings$14.00
Wings, your choice of sauce
Weekly Toss: Devil Dust ( Montreal, cayenne, red pepper flake, salt, garlic powder)
BH Burger$16.00
Burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, BBQ sauce, onion crisps, lettuce & tomato
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

236 main st

Yarmouth ME

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

