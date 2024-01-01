Bridal Veil restaurants you'll love
Farmer and the Beast - Portland - NW PORTLAND
1845 NW 23rd place, Portland
|Popular items
|Slabtown Beast Steak
|$20.00
Prime Top Sirloin, Peppers, Onions and Smokey Truffle Cheese Sauce on a Hoagie
|SPECIAL: The SItuation
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Parm!
Fried Chicken Thigh, Red Sauce, Mozzarella on a hoagie with arugula.
|Beast of the Sea
|$15.00
Oregon Albacore, Seared MEDIUM-RARE, with Sriracha Mayo, Ginger, Furikake and Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette on a Franz Brioche Bun.
Multnomah Falls Lodge - Restaurant - 53000 Historic Columbia River Highway
53000 Historic Columbia River Highway, Bridal Veil
Multnomah Falls Lodge - Espresso Bar - 53000 Historic Columbia River Highway
53000 Historic Columbia River Highway, Bridal Veil