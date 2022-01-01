Go
Toast

Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar

Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar opened in February 2010 as an unpretentious, elegant tap house and wine bar located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. We house over 55 beers on tap and 100+ in bottles, in addition to over 100+ wines. Our mission: to provide a classy yet comfortable atmosphere where you can kick back or impress.
Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, Bridge Tap House is focused on providing a singular experience. You can relax and dine with us, knowing our staff is passionate about unparalleled friendly service, sustainable practices, and supporting local farms and breweries. We welcome you to indulge in whatever sounds appealing, or ask your server for pairing suggestions.

1004 Locust

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Apple & Almond Salad
See full menu

Location

1004 Locust

Saint Louis MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

No reviews yet

Downtown Saint Louis Restaurant that specializes in our favorite foods Breakfast, Lunch and Tacos. We are Saint Louis favorite Downtown Brunch location with a menu that features the flavors of the Southwest and South Creole flair. Join us for Bottomless Mimosas 7 days a week.

Sen Thai Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

The real taste of Asian food in Downtown St.Louis since 2002.

Ukraft

No reviews yet

For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston