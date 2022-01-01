Go
Bridge Street Social

Wine-centric food and hospitality-driven service. Open Tuesday-Saturday!

FRENCH FRIES

107 S Bridge St • $$

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Wagyu Double Cheeseburger$16.00
american cheese, sweet onion, iceberg, special sauce, fries
Wild Mushroom Bolognese$14.00
tomato, walnut, soy, ginger, gochugang, ricotta ravioli
Pork Chop$24.00
hoisin + pineapple bbq, togarashi sweet potato
Milk Braised Lamb Ragu$18.00
thyme, rosemary, fennel, spinach, lemon bread crumb, cavatelli
Our German Chocolate Cake$10.00
espresso chocolate cake, miso butter pecan ice cream, cajeta, toasted coconut, dark chocolate glaze
Fried Brussels Sprouts$10.00
cilantro, tahini, pomegranate, pepitas
Smoked Meatloaf$18.00
brisket & bacon, bbq gravy, smashed yukons, garlic toast
Roasted Carrots$12.00
chimichurri, preserved lemon yogurt
Salad of the Season$10.00
winter citrus, parmesan, anchovy crouton, miso + ponzu vinaigrette
Krab Queso$14.00
hatch green chile queso, salsa verde, blue corn
107 S Bridge St

Dewitt MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
