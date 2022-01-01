Bridgehampton restaurants you'll love

Bridgehampton restaurants
Toast
  • Bridgehampton

Bridgehampton's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Bridgehampton restaurants

Armin & Judy image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Armin & Judy

1970 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
East End Farmer$30.00
mozzarella, caramelized onions, spicy honey ricotta, Guanciale Salumeria Biellese
Queen Margherita$23.00
organic tomato sauce, mozzarella Lioni, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil
Hydro Bibb Lettuce$19.00
radish, dijon vinaigrette
Almond - Brigehampton image

 

Almond - Brigehampton

2495 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Emma's Cacio E Pepe$28.00
andy’s unfiltered olive oil, pecorino toscano
Grass Fed Skirt Steak$39.00
with your choice of sauce and fries
Sautéed Amagansett Greens$10.00
garlic & butter
Banner pic

 

Hampton Coffee Company #4

272 Main Road, Aquebogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dopo il Ponte

2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
