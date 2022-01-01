Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Bridgehampton

Go
Bridgehampton restaurants
Toast

Bridgehampton restaurants that serve prawns

Main pic

 

Dopo il Ponte

2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
TIGER PRAWNS$61.00
"WOOD FIRED" GIANT TIGER PRAWNS WITH LEMON HERB SAUCE
More about Dopo il Ponte
Consumer pic

 

Elaia Esiatorio

95 School Street, Bridgehampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prawns$24.00
More about Elaia Esiatorio

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgehampton

Spaghetti

Ravioli

Rigatoni

Cake

Salmon

Risotto

Octopus

Map

More near Bridgehampton to explore

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

East Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet

Riverhead

No reviews yet

Westhampton Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston