Chicken fajitas in Bridgeport

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock
|Fajitas- Chicken
|$17.00
Grilled chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas
|Fajitas- Combo Steak And Chicken
|$17.00
A combination of grilled steak and chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas.