Chicken fajitas in Bridgeport

Bridgeport restaurants
Bridgeport restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas- Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas
Fajitas- Combo Steak And Chicken$17.00
A combination of grilled steak and chicken with sautéed onions and peppers. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream, and soft flour tortillas.
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
FRENCH FRIES

Road Runner

2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GREEN CHILI CHICKEN COWBOY WOK (A.K.A. FAJITAS)$16.95
OUR VERSION OF FAJITAS | GREEN CHILE CHICKEN | SAUTÉED ONION | PEPPERS | SPICY RICE | BLACK BEANS | FRESH PICO | CREMA | 4 FLOUR TORTILLAS
More about Road Runner

