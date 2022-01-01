Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Bridgeport
/
Bridgeport
/
Chicken Tenders
Bridgeport restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Chicken tenders & fries.
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
FRENCH FRIES
Road Runner
2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(22 reviews)
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
$8.00
More about Road Runner
