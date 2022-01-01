Enchiladas in Bridgeport
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.00
Chicken enchiladas topped with red chili sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with black beans and Spanish rice.
|Enchilada Family Pack
|$35.00
Eight ground beef or chicken enchiladas, jack & cheddar cheese, red chili sauce- Sides of Spanish rice, black beans, chips, salsas, and sour cream
|Ground Beef Enchiladas
|$18.00
Ground beef enchiladas topped with red chili sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with black beans and Spanish rice.