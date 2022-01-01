Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Bridgeport

Bridgeport restaurants
Bridgeport restaurants that serve enchiladas

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
Chicken enchiladas topped with red chili sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with black beans and Spanish rice.
Enchilada Family Pack$35.00
Eight ground beef or chicken enchiladas, jack & cheddar cheese, red chili sauce- Sides of Spanish rice, black beans, chips, salsas, and sour cream
Ground Beef Enchiladas$18.00
Ground beef enchiladas topped with red chili sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with black beans and Spanish rice.
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
FRENCH FRIES

Road Runner

2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STACKED ENCHILADAS$15.95
4 LAYERED CORN TORTILLAS | GREEN CHILE CHICKEN | BLACK BEANS | HOT DRAWN CHEESE | RED OR GREEN CHILE SAUCE | COTIJA CHEESE | DRESSED GREENS
More about Road Runner

