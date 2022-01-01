Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Bridgeport

Bridgeport restaurants
Bridgeport restaurants that serve nachos

Nachos image

 

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico, and jalapeños
Nachos Grande$25.00
Serves 4-7 people. Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico and jalapeños
Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico, and jalapeños
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
Road Runner image

FRENCH FRIES

Road Runner

2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRASH CAN NACHOS$11.95
SPICY CHILI | HOT DRAWN CHEESE | GUACAMOLE | DICED TOMATO | BLACK OLIVE | FRESH JALAPEÑO PEPPER | GREEN ONION | SOUR CREAM | CILANTRO | FRESH CORN CHIPS
More about Road Runner
The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Nachos$12.00
braised pork, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, roasted poblano cheese sauce, charred tomatillo sauce
More about The Blind Rhino

