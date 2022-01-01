Nachos in Bridgeport
Bridgeport restaurants that serve nachos
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock
|Nachos
|$13.00
Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico, and jalapeños
|Nachos Grande
|$25.00
Serves 4-7 people. Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico and jalapeños
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.00
Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico, and jalapeños
Road Runner
2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
|TRASH CAN NACHOS
|$11.95
SPICY CHILI | HOT DRAWN CHEESE | GUACAMOLE | DICED TOMATO | BLACK OLIVE | FRESH JALAPEÑO PEPPER | GREEN ONION | SOUR CREAM | CILANTRO | FRESH CORN CHIPS