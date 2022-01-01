Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bridgeport

Go
Bridgeport restaurants
Toast

Bridgeport restaurants that serve quesadillas

Black Rock Social House image

 

Black Rock Social House

2895 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$6.00
More about Black Rock Social House
Item pic

 

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla- Shrimp$18.00
A flour tortilla with melted queso Oaxaca, sautéed shrimp, avocado, and pimento. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream.
Quesadilla- Steak$17.00
A flour tortilla with melted queso Oaxaca, grilled steak and roasted butternut squash. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, guacamole, pico, and sour cream.
Quesadilla- Cheese$15.00
Flour tortilla with melted queso Oaxaca
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
Road Runner image

FRENCH FRIES

Road Runner

2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLA$9.95
FLOUR TORTILLA | THREE CHEESE BLEND | FRESH PICO | CREMA | CUSTOMIZED OPTIONS AVAILABLE
More about Road Runner

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeport

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Burritos

Fajitas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Map

More near Bridgeport to explore

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1615 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston