Cake in Bridgeport

Bridgeport restaurants
Bridgeport restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Nonna Rosa- Bridgeport

61 e. 4th street, bridgeport

No reviews yet
Takeout
*** CARROT CAKE ***$3.99
*********Oreo Cake*********$4.99
*** CHOCOLATE CAKE ***$3.99
More about Nonna Rosa- Bridgeport
Consumer pic

 

4th Street Cafe - 26 W 4th Street

26 W 4th Street, Bridgeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Cakes$3.95
More about 4th Street Cafe - 26 W 4th Street

