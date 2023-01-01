Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Bridgeport
/
Bridgeport
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Bridgeport restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Nonna Rosa- Bridgeport
61 e. 4th street, bridgeport
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
$5.99
Served with a side of tomato sauce.
More about Nonna Rosa- Bridgeport
4th Street Cafe - 26 W 4th Street
26 W 4th Street, Bridgeport
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.95
More about 4th Street Cafe - 26 W 4th Street
