Spaghetti in
Bridgeport
/
Bridgeport
/
Spaghetti
Bridgeport restaurants that serve spaghetti
Nonna Rosa- Bridgeport
61 e. 4th street, bridgeport
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$5.99
Served in tomato sauce.
More about Nonna Rosa- Bridgeport
4th Street Cafe - 26 W 4th Street
26 W 4th Street, Bridgeport
No reviews yet
Shrimp parmigiana with spaghetti and side salad
$16.95
More about 4th Street Cafe - 26 W 4th Street
