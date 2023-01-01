Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Bridgeport

Go
Bridgeport restaurants
Toast

Bridgeport restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Nonna Rosa- Bridgeport

61 e. 4th street, bridgeport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about Nonna Rosa- Bridgeport
Consumer pic

 

4th Street Cafe - 26 W 4th Street

26 W 4th Street, Bridgeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
More about 4th Street Cafe - 26 W 4th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Bridgeport

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Sandwiches

Cake

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Bridgeport to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (593 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (667 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (437 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston