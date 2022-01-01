Go
The Grille at The Bridges

Due to COVID-19 we will be offering Curbside Pick up and Delivery. We ensure that all safety precautions are being used and your health is our priority.

8576 Golden Gate Blvd

Popular Items

Stir-fry$14.00
Jasmine brown rice,sesame, garlic, peppers, carrots, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and broccoli
Blackened Fish Sandwich$15.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi on a toasted Challah Bun, with our housemade Tartar Sauce on the side. Comes with your choice of Fries or Chips.
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Melted cheese quesadilla in a warm flour tortilla.
Greek Salad$12.00
Classic Greek salad with feta, onions, tomato, cucumber, olives, hummus and pita. Dressing on the side.
Classic SBS Burger$14.00
The Classic SBS Burger is a blend of Sirloin-Brisket-Short Rib, comes with Lettuce-Tomato-Onion and side of French Fries.
Southern Cobb Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine hearts, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, egg, crunchy bacon, red onion & grilled chicken. Dressing on the side.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Crispy grilled 8 piece chicken wings. Served either naked, BBQ or buffalo
Avocado Club$14.00
Your choice of chicken or turkey, with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on multigrain toast
Kid’s Pasta$6.00
Penne pasta with choice of butter, red sauce or plain.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Three crispy tenders served with a side of French fries.
Location

8576 Golden Gate Blvd

Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
