Go
Toast

Bridge Street Tap Room

The Bridge Street Tap Room is a Michigan Craft Beer haven located in beautiful Downtown Charlevoix. Overlooking Round Lake, the Tap Room offers 32-Taps of Michigan Craft Beer and Hard Cider, as well as a Wine & Spirits Portfolio. Whether you're in the mood for small plates to snack on, burgers & sandwiches to feed the crave, pizzas because you can't resist, or entrees that excel in culinary flavor & creativity - stop in & let the Bridge Street Tap Room deliver a memorable Northern Michigan Experience to you.

202 Bridge St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Burger$14.00
Build your own Pizza$10.00
Smoked Brisket Nachos$16.00
Ebel's smoked brisket with cheese, on corn tortilla chips, topped with black bean corn pico and a cilantro lime sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Grinder$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese.
Ebel's Smoked Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Arugula & Horsey aioli on Sourdough bread
Loaded Caesar$13.00
Grilled Chicken,Bacon,Romaine,Tomato,Onion Shredded Parmesan, Croutons & House-Made Caesar Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella & Garlic Aioli
Turkey Club$13.00
Oven-Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Chicken Wings
Our bone-in wings are brined in house, baked to perfection, and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Cheezy Bread$10.00
Garlic Herb Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, with a side of Marinara
See full menu

Location

202 Bridge St

Charlevoix MI

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nomi Sushi

No reviews yet

Fresh sushi & authentic Japanese cuisine.

East Park Tavern

No reviews yet

Pub style food and atmosphere.
Drinks being served in a outdoor patio feel 3rd floor bar.

The Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best Mexican in Northern Michigan. Serving award-winning tacos & handcrafted cocktails in a casual back alley atmosphere!

The Argonne House

No reviews yet

While we are known for our Famous Shrimp Dinners, we offer a variety of menu items including fresh fish, ribs, pizzas, steaks, and salads.
Take out at the Argonne House couldn't be easier. We have two phone lines, and a pick up window located in the back of the building on the east side. (Boyne City Side) Order online or by phone and prepay, drive through to pick up and Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston