Bridgeton restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hopewell Subs & Pizza
608 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton
|French Fries
|$4.50
|1/2 Turkey & Cheese
|$8.99
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$8.99
Inka Chicken
22 S Laurel St, Bridgeton
|Cheesesteak
|$9.38
Fries are additional charge.
|QUATER CHICKEN DARK OR WHITE
|$8.43
Thigh & leg. Comes with two sides and sauces
|WHOLE CHICKEN
|$20.16
Comes with two sides and sauce
PIZZA
Green Olive I
610 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton
|Red Pizza
|$10.29
Our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella.
|App Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$8.50
A creamy blend of spinach, artichoke
hearts and Parmesan cheese,
served with tortilla chips.
|Petite Chicken Parma
|$15.99
Breaded chicken topped with
marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese
and served with pasta.
cheers seafood bar&grill
222 bridgeton fairton rd, fairfield